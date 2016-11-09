

In loving memory of Betty Mae Hatch, 86, who passed away on Tuesday, November 1st, at the Dryden Regional Health Centre, surrounded by her family.

Betty is survived by her children; Craig (MaryLou) Robinson, Shane (Heather) Robinson, Kim (Gary) Gushulak, Brian (Bonnie) Hatch, and Steven Hatch. Betty is also survived by her brother Jack (Bernice) Beddome, as well as 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was pre deceased by her parents Harry and Doris Beddome, her first husband Tom Robinson, in 1957, and George Hatch, in 2013, after 54 years of marriage.

Betty worked at the St. Regis Bag Company before meeting her first husband, Tom Robinson. After the passing of her late husband, Betty met George, and were wed in 1959.

Betty’s main love was for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cookies and treats were always readily available in Gram’s kitchen. They were invited over to her house every week for lunch, since she lived next to the school. She also liked to knit, pick blueberries and cook for her family.

A Funeral service was held on Friday, November 4th, at 1pm at the Dryden Community Funeral Home with Pastor Velma Henderson officiating. Interment of ashes to take place at a later date.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes association or any charity of choice through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, ON P8N 2X3