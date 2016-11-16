Bernhold (Bernie) Lechelt – March 18, 1930 – October 28, 2016

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved one, Bernhold (Bernie)Lechelt, in Claresholm, AB, on Friday, October 28, 2016, at the age of 86, with his family by his side.

Bernie was born in Rhein, Saskatchewan on March 18, 1930. He moved to Dryden, Ontario in 1954, where

he worked for 35 years at the pulp and paper mill. He met Barbara Moffat there and they were married on October 20, 1956.

In 1989 Bernie and Barb retired to Claresholm, Alberta. Bernie enjoyed the outdoors and led an active

lifestyle of fishing, playing pool, cycling and going for daily coffees. Family life was important and spending time with his grandchildren and their many activities was a highlight for Bernie. He was a kind and gentle soul with a loving smile.

Bernie is survived by his wife Barbara of 60 years, son Rob (Louella) of Tees, AB, daughter Yvonne (Kevin)

Gerrard of Kitimat, BC, and son-in-law Ian Sorensen of Australia; grandchildren Derek (Sara) Gerrard, Sarah Gerrard, Alexander Sorensen and was over-joyed with the birth of his only great-grandchild, Cohen Gerrard, in April 2016. Also survived by sisters

Hilda, Adeline, Violet (Lawrence) as well as many nieces and nephews. Bernie was predeceased by his parents, daughter Wendy Sorensen, five brothers and three sisters.

At Bernie’s request, a graveside service was held with family on November 1, 2016 at the Claresholm

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of one’s choice.

“Forever in our hearts, until we meet again.”