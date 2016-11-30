August flood damage exceeds $500K, city activates disaster recovery assistance program

By Michael Christianson

Dryden council announced last week that they have taken the necessary steps to receive funding from the Ontario Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance Program.

The cost of damages resulting from the storm and subsequent flooding has exceeded $500,000.

“This is all additional work above and beyond our maintenance budget,” said public works manager Blake Poole. “We have been keeping track of it but we haven’t been using out of our maintenance budget it will come out of capital the part that the city will have to pay towards that.”

Poole says that over the last couple of months new holes have been opening up beside catch basins due to the storm. The city’s pipes have had added pressure which has also opened up voids under roads.

At this time all storm work has been completed with minimal paving left to do.

“The staff’s response was very good to the storm; we were able to prioritize the work. We were able to help some private people as well as repair the roads and get them open back to traffic as quick as possible,” said Poole. “Hopefully if anything happens again I see the same type of response from public works staff.”