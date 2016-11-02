Allan Slota July 9, 1934 – October 20, 2016



It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Allan Slota on October 20, 2016, at the Dryden Regional Health Centre. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Christine, son, Greg, daughter, Susan, and grandsons Nick, Mike, Graham, and Greg. He also leaves behind son-in-law, Jeff Rooke, daughter-in-law, Heather Slota, sister-in-law, Melva Nordstrom, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his Mother and Father, Pauline and Nicholas Slota, Mother and Father-in-law Hilda and Bert Rhind, as well as, brother, Phillip, brothers-in-law, Ralph, Richard(“Dick.”), Ronnie, and Keith (Jean).

Allan was born July 9, 1934, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. His family settled in Dryden when he was of school age. Allan was an energetic, outgoing person from a young age. Allan worked in the pulp and paper mill in Dryden for 42 years. This work is what paid the bills, but his real passion was his dedication to service in his community. He was active in minor hockey as a coach and member of the executive. With the help of others, he brought in T-ball, as well as baseball for girls to Dryden. He was excellent at securing donations for events such as OFSA. He was an active member of the Anglican Church and the men’s group. He was a dedicated member of the Legion and worked tirelessly as a volunteer of the Red Cross (later the Blood Services). He was given a special award for Blood Services, in Ottawa, Ontario, but recognition was not a factor as the joy for him was in the giving. He lived life to the fullest, was blessed with wonderful neighbours and friends and partook in numerous activities such as bowling, golf, baseball, curling, shuffleboard, and swimming. In his leisure time, Allan had a love of gardening, cooking and music.

Allan was a loyal and devoted family man, and he was a very proud Grandpa who loved his four Grandsons! The family is thankful for the love and support of our neighbours, friends, and the incredible care provided by Dr. Cortens and Dr. Gagnon, as well as the nurses and other Dr.’s who crossed our path in recent years.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Allan’s life will be held on Friday November 18th, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Luke’s Anglican Church with Father Dick Kennedy officiating. Interment will take place in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Red Cross through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca