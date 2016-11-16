A relic of Remembrance

By Michael Christianson

Behind the great wars were ordinary people stepping up to do extraordinary tasks when they were most needed. Soldiers left behind everything they knew so that when they returned their normal lives would be waiting for them. These stories live on through letters and other relics that are still being cherished.

After Gerri Oliphant’s mother Bea passed away she was going through an old trunk when she found a rather tattered note that read:

“My Sweetheart –

This is a little gift to show that I still love you. I want you to get the following engraved on the back as I can’t get it done over here. –

ALL MY LOVE

EARL.

1944”

Oliphant’s father Earl Herbert served overseas during the Second World War in the Royal Canadian Navy on the HMCS Niobe. Oliphant was born in 1942 in British Columbia and lived with her mother until her parents returned to their home of Kenora in 1945.

“He was over in England and Scotland so he obviously sent something to my mother to have engraved; well, I didn’t know what it was because all I had was this little piece of paper but I kept it,” said Oliphant. “I continued to go through her stuff over the months, low and behold I found this locket, which has those very words.”

The heart shaped locket was missing a chain and the front but the words were still clear.

Sometime later while going through photos she found a photo where her mother was wearing a chain around her neck and written on the back were the words “you can see the locket you sent me.” All the pieces of the puzzle came together.

While going through many more letters and telegrams Oliphant reflected on how young her parents were and what they must have been feeling separated during uncertain times.