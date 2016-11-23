Brian Jeske – September 15, 1960 – October 27, 2016

In loving memory of Brian Jeske, age 56 years, who passed away suddenly on Thursday October 27th, 2016.

Brian is survived by his wife Mary, step-daughters Sheila (Dan) Felske of Dryden and Joanne (Dale) Woods of Dryden, 3 grandchildren Charlie Felske, Andie Felske and Gibson Woods, parents Armin and Beatrice Jeske, sisters Colleen Tiska of Thunder Bay and Laureen Jeske of Langley, BC, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Brian was born in the Red Cross Hospital in Dryden September 15th, 1960 and went to Wabigoon Public School, he graduated from Dryden High School and went on to enjoy numerous jobs. Brian met Mary in 1996 and they were married February 21st, 2004 in the Riviera Hotel Las Vegas. Brian found his true employment passion, Bri-Mar courier, which he ran with Mary for 16 years. Brian was a Nidan 2nd degree Black Belt in Judo for 35 years, teaching many students along the way. In Brian’s free time he would get out into the bush fishing, hunting partridge, mushroom picking – Chanterelle, Shaggy Mane, Morel and Elephant Ears. His latest thing to get out into the bush for was Chaga mushroom picking. We will miss Brian’s smile, laugh and wave.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Brian’s life was held Wednesday November 2nd, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Saviour Lutheran Church with Pastor James Wood officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to DRHC Foundation through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.