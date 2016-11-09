Gwen Perkins – July 29, 1924 ~ October 29, 2016



In loving memory of Gwen Perkins, age 92 years, who passed away peacefully at the Dryden Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 29th with her family by her side.

Gwen is survived by daughters Lori Perkins of Dryden, Jo-Dee Kamm (Bill Bousfield), of Eagle River, her son Larry Perkins (Charmon MacDonald), of Dryden, by six grandchildren: Clint, James, Taylor and Leah Perkins, Becky and Brittany Kamm, 8 great grandchildren: Jaiden and Jaxon Wise, James Shorrock, Ryan Zawada, Marissa and Ryan Perkins, Seth and Kendra Perkins and special son-in-law Chris Kamm.

Gwen was born July 29, 1924 to Marshall and Eliza Bailey. She was the youngest of six children (Vera MacKenzie, Clayton Bailey, Muriel Ross, Bernice Collen and Norma Bailey). Gwen was raised in Dryden. The Bailey family owned and operated the Strand Theatre.

Gwen attended Kings Business College in Winnipeg. After completing her schooling, she worked in Winnipeg for a period of time for the financial and real-estate firm of Oldfield, Kirby and Gardner. She loved home and missed being close to her family. Gwen came back to the area to work for her sister Vera at Mackenzie’s camp in Eagle River where she met and later married Lawrence Perkins. Gwen and Lawrence were married for 32 years.

Gwen was predeceased by her husband Lawrence, sons Kim and Rick, and by her parents and siblings.

Gwen was active in her community. She sat on municipal council; she sat as a member of the Board of Directors for Municipal Housing which oversaw the planning, development and construction of the Senior Housing complex in the community.

Gwen had a very special relationship with her niece Dale Mackenzie-Trute and Dale’s husband Barry. She looked forward to her summer adventures with Dale and appreciated the support lovingly provided by Dale when family members were away from home.

Gwen had a love of music and enjoyed playing the piano and the accordion. She had a great sense of humour and a quick wit. She had a passionate love for family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also had an incredible network of people who helped to enable her to stay in her own home until just three weeks before her passing.

Gwen touched the lives of many and will be remembered for her ability to accept people and for her gift of compassion for others.

A Funeral Service was held Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. in First United Church with Rev. Erin McIntyre Garrick officiating. Interment followed in the Dryden Cemetery.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, November 2nd from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Moffat Chapel of the Stevens Funeral Home.

If friends desire donations may be made to the DRHC Foundation through Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412,