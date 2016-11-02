Ice Dogs reflect on 10th annual cancer game

By Michael Christianson

This year was the tenth anniversary of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs Pink the Rink in support of cancer research game.

The annual game has become a staple in the community as a chance to raise money and awareness and after a decade the team is still dedicated to the cause.

“It was such a great community and team effort,” said team secretary and organizer Colleen Oliphant. “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone that pulled it together and I believe we held a wonderful event. We led by example, Anita has constantly ran this event for ten years so this year we put some new and fresh blood into it and we pulled it together and it came off really well. I think everyone really enjoyed it, 404 people in attendance speaks for itself.”

A lot of people in the stands had family and friends in mind during this special game and the Ice Dog players were no different. Many of them sporting names of loved ones on the back of their jerseys.

“It means everything to me,” said Tristan Knott after the game. “A lot of people are affected by this, my grandpa was affected by it, fought a lot of different types of cancers, ended up dying from bone cancer when I was just six years old. It’s a big cause and it just sucks.”

Eric Stout had also been affected and played to honour lost family.

“I was playing for my grandpa, my dad’s dad, he died in 2004 of a brain tumor,” said Stout. “It feels great just knowing you are fighting for something and the game just gave momentum, it felt super special to me.”

Mark Ziobro had his grandmother’s name on his jersey Wednesday night to honour her fight.

“Big deal for our family, my grandmother right now Lorraine Heim, I had her name on the back of my jersey and we’ve had family members in the past lose their life to cancer. Cancer is a big deal it’s a terrible sickness that people get,” said Ziobro.

Defenceman Matt Leniuk knew the importance of the game going in, he played for his family he had lost in recent years.

“I lost both my grandparents to cancer. Growing up with them I was really close with them,” said Leniuk. “My grandma passed away last year in January and my grandpa passed away a couple years before that in January also. It meant a lot to play for them last night and wear their name on my back, it was a proud moment for me.”

To show how cancer affects the community Taylor Bucsis played with a special message on his back.

“My grandma is still battling cancer and people in my family have been really hurt by it,” said Bucsis. “I was playing with ‘friends forever’ on my back representing an unknown member of the Dryden community who is battling cancer right now; the person didn’t want to be named which is completely fair but it just shows that we’re battling for the community because they are our number one fans and number one supporters.”