You can’t have a party without ‘art’

By Michael Christianson

The days are getting shorter and colder but one local artist wants to help you bring more colour into your world.

Angela Roussin is hosting a painting class for adults every Monday starting on November 7 at the P.I. Bar that she calls pARTy: Painting Uncorked. The idea is to have a night out where you can relax, paint and maybe even enjoy some drinks. She is encouraging people of any skill level to come out and learn. All painting materials will be supplied so all you have to do is book your spot.

“In Dryden I noticed that the art scene, there are a lot of artists, but there are not a lot of things communally to do,” said Roussin. “There are some art fairs but there’s not classes for people to take to do art, maybe there are classes for people who are already artists but I noticed there really wasn’t something for people who are interested but don’t have any skills. What I wanted to do was create a class that people could take even if they don’t know how to hold a paint brush but just want to experience art and learn more about it.”

Classes run from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Space is limited to 10 people per class with a cost of $40 each. Drinks are extra.

Roussin is a qualified teacher with an undergrad in visual arts who says the idea came from wanting to mix those two passions. She hopes to expand her classes to inspiring artists of all ages.

“I’d like to make it more than just a one time only thing. I do want to have classes continue onward in the future and hopefully start making classes for kids as well, not just a paint night with wine and beer,” said Roussin. “I want to involve teaching kids after school programs or even working for businesses so they can have unity building. I’m looking more as art as therapy and as a fun activity to do but definitely not just a one time thing I’m hoping to go further with it.”

To contact Roussin and inquire about future art classes reach her by phone at 807-220-2047 or Angela Rose on facebook. Her event page is entitled Painting Classes.