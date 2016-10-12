Turkey Trot attracts over 400 runners

By Chris Marchand

“If these kids can’t handle this then, there’s something wrong with them,” replies Mike Wood struggling his way into his car while laden with a half dozen coffees to go.

Daybreak had seen nasty winds whipping around curtains of near sleet. My question for the Turkey Trot Cross Country run organizer had been, ‘Is it a go?’

The weather didn’t seem to deter the over 400 participants in Grades 3-12 from around the region that arrived at Sandy Beach Park for the annual event, one of the biggest school sporting events.

By 11 a.m. the weather had straightened itself out though the winds gusted hard off the shores of Lake Wabigoon.

In the opening Grade 3-4 boys race, St. Joseph’s Schools’ Carter Peters set the pace for the day with a winning time of 5:30 for the 1km course.

Mikinley Gauthier of Vermilion Bay’s Lillian Berg School was the top local finisher among the Grade 3-4 girls with a time of 6:57.

New Prospect School’s Raiden Trist claimed a comfortable win in the Boys Grade 5-6, 2,000m race with nearly a minute cushion on his closest competitor, with a final time of 8:13.

Riah Compardo of New Prospect was the top local Grade 5-6 girl, landing in fourth place.

New Prospect Grade 7-8 runner Shaymus Stevenson landed a respectable win in a 3,000m distance with a time of 12:40.

His top female counterpart was St. Joe’s Vicki Owens who finished ninth.

Dryden High School’s Mike Braun burned through the 5km course in a winning time of 18:34 and was joined in the top-ten by Eagles teammate Nick Peters in sixth.

Led by Corrin Kuzemchuk, DHS female runners dominated the open 5km race – stacking the top four with Maddie Lambert, Amy Wickstrom, and Sarah Urquhart. DHS’ Cynthia Terry finished sixth.

2016 Turkey Trot Top-10 Race Results

DHS girls sweep podium in 5K open

Boys Grade 3-4 1000m

1 Peters, Carter SJS 5:30

2 Noel, Jack SJS 5:36

3 Ross, Thomas OR 5:44

4 Moline, Chase SJS 5:53

5 Shakakeesic, Shayden Sioux 5:56

6 Munn, Bryson OR 5:58

7 Richards, Brady NP 5:59

8 Macklin, Tyler PL 6:00

9 Springett, Kael SJS 6:01

10 Friesen, Jaxon SJS 6:04

Girls Grade 3-4 1,000m

1 Kehl, Reese NS 5:54

2 Gauthier, Mikinley LilBerg 6:57

3 Wesley-Paypomee, Sammi SLS 7:03

4 Leblanc, Maddisen SP 7:07

5 VanHaesendonck, Aila SJS 7:15

6 Trist, Claudia SJS 7:30

7 Morris, Ariana Sioux 7:35

8 Iwanyk, Madison NP 7:36

9 Millard, Taylor SJS 7:44

10 Law, Mea NP 7:50

Boys Grade 5-6 — 2000m

1 Trist, Raiden NP 8:13

2 McQuarrie, Adam SJS 9:02

3 Stevenson, Brock OR 9:04

4 Groves, Cooper SJS 9:23

5 Paquette, Reidar SJS 9:30

6 Dayman, Quintin SJS 9:31

7 Peters, Triton SLS 9:35

8 Panacheese, Mason PL 9:54

9 Haleyl, Johnny SLS 9:55

10 Howarth, Jakob SJS 9:57

Girls Grade 5-6, 2000m

1 Kehl, Caryss NS 8:52

2 Bouchard, Haylee Sioux 9:45

3 Bates, Emily SP 9:52

4 Compardo, Riah NP 10:06

5 Dumonski, Camryn Sioux 10:12

6 Young, Elizabeth SP 10:14

7 Gardner, Bailey OR 10:19

8 Cook, Fiona OR 10:52

9 Unrau, Leah SLS 11:01

10 Reimer, Courtney LilBerg 11:16

Boys Grade 7-8 , 3000m

1 Stevenson, Shaymus NP 12:40

2 Kobelka, Oliver BBSS 13:14

3 Turcotte, Luke SJS 13:18

4 Jones, Liam SJS 13:18

5 Debbo, Jason BBSS 13:50

6 Raticliffe, Broden BBSS 14:12

7 William, Okot NP 14:26

8 Cook, Ethan OR 14:26

9 Bailey, Jim Sioux 14:38

10 Trist, Carver OR 14:39

Girls Grade 7-8, 3000m

1 Ilott, Marlies BBSS 13:14

2 beck, Ashlyn FF 13:51

3 Fedorak, Greta FF 14:05

4 Stenlund, Katlynn STA 14:17

5 Brigham, Kelly AHS 14:22

6 Norris, Jaida FF 14:54

7 Mattson, Darbie AHS 14:57

8 Derouard, Kaitlyn STA 15:03

9 Owen, Vicky SJS 15:10

10 Kowal, Grace FF 15:16

High School Boys Open — 5000m

1 Braun, Mike DHS 18:34

2 George, Liam FF 20:15

3 Wickham, Xavier BBSS 21:18

4 Poulin, Adam AHS 21:56

5 Wesley, Kyle BBSS 22:02

6 Peters, Nick DHS 22:03

7 Sachowski, Jeff STA 22:04

8 Romyn, Calvin QEDHS 22:19

9 Deafy, Romeo FF 22:29

10 Tanner, Tanner DHS 22:35

High School Girls Open — 5000m

1 Kuzemchuck, Corrin DHS 21:27

2 Lambert, Maddie DHS 21:33

3 Wickstrom, Amy DHS 22:07

4 Urquhart, Sarah DHS 22:45

5 Poulin, Claire AHS 23:02

6 Cynthia, Terry DHS 23:17

7 Toriseva, Tori FF 23:19

8 Price, Reanna STA 25:30

9 Ribey, Sarah AHS 25:45

10 Handberg, Kennedi FF 25:45