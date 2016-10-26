Streaking Miners claim back-to-back wins over Ice Dogs

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs played the English River Miners twice on the weekend, Friday night in Dryden and Saturday night in Red Lake at the Cochenour Arena.

On Friday night at home the Ice Dogs faced a strong first period from the Miners as Braedan Pearce scored short handed to open up the scoring nearly nine minutes into the first period.

Minutes later Ryder Prue added another for the Miners on a power play.

The second period didn’t start much better for the Dogs when Trevor Pereverzoff got a power play goal three minutes in to put the Miners up 3-0.

The Ice Dogs were able to capitalize on their own power plays with Matt Leniuk scoring his first of the season and Eric Stout adding another to the tally.

Before the end of the second period Nash Dabb of the Miners scored off an assist from Pereverzoff to leave the scoring at 4-2 after forty minutes.

Taking no penatlies in the third period The Dryden GM Ice Dogs were able to tie the game and force extra time with goals coming from Braeden Allkins and Stout tied the game with his fourteenth of the season with 19 seconds left to play in regulation.

A hard fought come back fell short for the Ice Dogs when Pearce managed to score again for The Miners.

Dryden outshot The Miners 39-31 on the night.

The next day the Ice Dogs travelled up north to face The Miners on their home ice.

Leniuk opened the scoring nearly five minutes in for his second of the season.

Jamie Driedger found a power play goal for The Miners just over half way through the first period but Sam Marit was able to add his second of the year to leave the game 2-1 in Dryden’s favour after twenty minutes.

In the second period Stout added another on an Ice Dogs power play before Michael Di Lullo got his first of the season for English River.

Up 3-2 going into the second period the Ice Dogs lead quickly fell apart. A minute and fifteen seconds into the third period Dwayne Auger tied the game for English River before the Miners added two more unanswered goals. An empty net goal from Austin Kuhn would seal the fate of the Ice Dogs finishing 6-3.

Dryden outshot The Miners 37-35.

426 fans came out to the arena in Red Lake to see the English River Miners extend their win streak to six games.

The Ice Dogs are hoping for a win against the Thunder Bay North Stars at home on Wednesday, October 26. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night will also be the annual Pink The Rink game where fans are encouraged to wear pink as the Dryden GM Ice Dogs raise funds for the community