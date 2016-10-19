Oct. 15 a day of remembrance for pregnancy and infancy loss

Submitted by Pam Miller

Oct. 15 has been declared National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. It was created to provide support, education and awareness for those who are suffering or may know someone who has suffered a miscarriage, an ectopic pregnancy, a stillbirth, or the loss of an infant.

In Canada, it was not until December 2015 that the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Research, Support and Care Act (Bill 141) was passed. It declared that this Act requires the provincial Ministry of Health to conduct research into causes of pregnancy loss and to develop programs for families affected by pregnancy loss and infant death.

It is estimated that one of every four pregnancies will end in a loss. About 37,000 soon-to-be parents lose their baby along the way each year in Ontario and as many as one in three women will lose a pregnancy in her lifetime. Many of them struggle with a system that often lacks support and training, as well as families, friends and even health care providers who don’t know what to say. Their grief is compounded by a lack of answers and insufficient research to provide them. The stigma in talking about such a tragic event, has until now been concealed under a veil of silence.

Pregnancy loss, whether at a few weeks or nearly full tern, is one of the last taboos of women’s health care. It’s still considered normal not to announce pregnancies for 12 weeks – just in case – but even such early losses can have a long-lasting psychological and physical effects. The number of women, men, and families (including children) who suffer from undeniable grief through the years and have had to “remain silent”, “move on”, forget it ever happened”, etc. is monumental.

On October 15th, The International Wave of Light invited participants from around the world to light a candle at 7:00 p.m. and leave it burning for an hour. The result is a continuous chain of light spanning the globe for a 24 hr. period in honour and remembrance for the children who die during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

This year an Ecumenical Service of Remembrance was held on Oct. 15 at St. Joseph’s Church beginning at 6:45 p.m. with a candle lighting vigil at 7:00 p.m. We invited all those who affected in someway by this loss to join us.

Pam Miller is the President of the St. Joseph’s CWL and the DRHC Palliative Rep for the Regional Palliative Care Program.