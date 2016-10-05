NDP raise questions about future of FedNor

By Michael Christianson

NDP FedNor critic Charlie Angus asserted last week that the Canadian Government would maintain the funding and staffing cuts set forward by the previous Conservative government; a claim that MP Bob Nault calls a fabrication.

In a release Angus claimed that Aime Dimatteo, the Director General of the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario (FedNor) “spelled out clearly that Conservative funding and staffing cuts that decimated the agency are being maintained under the new Liberal regime.”

Nault retorted that he read the transcripts of the meeting and that Dimatteo said no such thing.

“We’re just starting the pre-budget consultations, literally was just announced this week,” said Nault. “So we’re just starting to talk about the strengths and weaknesses of programs like FedNor and what the northern Ontario caucus is hearing on the ground and what we’re proposing to do, what we’re asking the government to do to start dealing with some of those gaps in our abilities to meet the needs of northerners.”

Angus also said he has been fighting for FedNor to be a standalone agency with a larger budget, both points that Nault himself has called for. He says the restructuring of FedNor is an ongoing process.

“If we’re going to create an economy and the kinds of opportunities that northerners are looking for from their federal government then it’s pretty clear that FedNor is going to dramatically change and we’re not uncomfortable saying that in the early days of this but anyone who has been in government as long as I have knows that these things don’t happen over night,” said Nault.