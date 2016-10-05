MobileMuslims address misconceptions about Islam

By Chris Marchand

In these times of global conflict and escalating rhetoric, Canadian Muslims often feel like they’re facing an uphill struggle to convey the true teachings of their faith to a polarized public.

Dryden Library played host to a coast-to-coast traveling exhibition launched by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada to talk with interested community members about perceptions of Islam.

“We’re here to remove the misconceptions that are there around Islam,” said Misbah Tariq. “Because of a tiny percentage of extremists, it seems like every other Muslim is marked as a terrorist. We want to show what the real Islam is, we want people to get to know us.”

Speaking to a crowd of about 20 community members Tariq Azeem spoke of the life of the Prophet Muhammad and the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Originally from Germany and now a resident of Lloydminister, AB for the past year and a half, Misbah Tariq says that there is a significant difference in perception of Islam between small town Canada and urban centres where one is more likely to have a Muslim neighbor.

“In small towns, there are very few Muslims,” said Tariq. “In Canada, I’ve seen, the people are very open-minded and tolerant. They’re welcoming. I haven’t seen that in Germany in quite this way.”