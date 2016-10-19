Lives made harder by impaired charges

Reckless Revival — a series on the rise in youth drinking and impaired driving in Dryden

By Chris Marchand

The Wake Up Call

The dark cloud of an impaired driving charge is not an easy thing to have hanging over your head.

These days 25 year-old Drew Novak says that days spent taking care of his infant daughter have granted him a new lease on life and a whole lot of time to consider the actions that have steered his life in a certain direction.

Back-to-back impaired driving charges in February and March of 2015, put the Class 1, professional driver in an difficult spot.

“You don’t really consider everything that you’re risking when you’re driving drunk,” said Novak. “Not only your license, but you risk hurting another family or yourself. The hardest part of all of this was waking up the next morning and having to tell my mom what I did. The look on her face haunts me to this day and that was a year and a half ago. The worst part of all is the damage it does to your family and I was lucky that I survived. Some people don’t.”

Novak says he’s quit drinking since the charges were laid.

“The alcohol got the better of me for a long period of my life,” said Novak. “If you can’t make any good choices when you drink, then you shouldn’t be drinking. This was my wake-up call. It was before my little girl came along. I see things differently now. Now I have this little person looking up to me and the decisions I make.”

Novak has volunteered in the past to speak to students about drinking and driving. He says he can tell there’s been a gradual relaxation of a once strong taboo against getting behind the wheel after a few drinks.

“I graduated in 2009 and I’ve noticed a change since then — and I was part of that change,” he said. “There’s been an unfortunate increase.”

Stress on the whole family

“I thought it was a God-given right to drink and drive,” says Henry (whose last name we’ve agreed to withhold). “When I was a kid you would head home from the gravel pit or someplace, just stupid. I knew I wasn’t supposed to, but you get a few drinks and your inhibitions are out the window — that’s where I was at. “

It was a news report last winter on the Regional Coroner’s efforts to address a rising tide of impaired driving that Henry says compelled him to speak to young people about his own mistakes.

“It took that for me to realize how dangerous it was, how stupid I was and how unacceptable it is in this day and age,” said Henry. “I made a 180 degree turn from thinking it’s not that big of a deal to ‘this is dead wrong and I’ve got to do something’. Zero to a hundred, that’s how much of a change it was for me. I called the Coroner’s Office and asked if I could help.”

Henry’s first charge in 2008, reduced to careless driving by ‘an expensive lawyer out of Toronto’ cost him just short of $19,000 after fines, legal fees, insurance hikes and lost wages.

Aside from the ordeal an impaired driving charge can place on a family, Henry says the road back to becoming a functioning member of society once more is fraught with expensive obstacles.

On July 11 of 2015, Henry was again charged with impaired driving to which he plead guilty in court. This time his very livelihood was at stake as he was laid off from his job of 27 years.

Between fines, legal fees, towing and impound charges, an alco-lock ignition, loss of benefits, lost wages, pension and a catastrophic insurance hike — Henry says both charges have cost him over $91,000.

“It was a nightmare,” said Henry. “You’ve got to find another job, you’ve got to live with the shame and guilt. You’re set back on your retirement because you can’t pay into it. The wife has to get up earlier to drive the kids and me around to where I need to go. She was not happy about that. I can’t take my kids fishing, I can’t take them hunting, I can’t really do anything because I’m stuck at home. You have that feeling of being a non-productive member of society and you have an extra eight hours a day sitting at home thinking about what you’ve done. I could have hurt or killed somebody, so I consider myself pretty fortunate.”

With the restrictions due to come off his license in the next few weeks, Henry is eager to get back to work and back to a semblance of the family life he had before his charges.

“I am at the final stages,” he said. “My fines are all paid up. I’ve got my act together. I’ve got a completely different attitude on drunk and distracted driving, it now really bothers me and I’ll do what can to help.”

Keep an eye out for for future instalments as we keep the conversation going — Ed.