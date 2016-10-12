Library celebrating 50 years with wine tasting fundraiser

Week of celebration planned for Ontario Public Library Week, Oct. 16-22

By Chris Marchand

A week of celebration will culminate with a fundraising event to recognize a rare milestone for the Dryden Public Library!

“Sshhhh!”

Sorry.

“The library has been around longer than 50 years, but it’s been 50 years that we’ve been at our location on Van Horne,” said Chief Librarian Dayna DeBenedet. “So we’re celebrating the building and our library in its current iteration.”

In partnership with The Centre, The library will host a wine and cheese tasting fundraiser, Saturday, Oct. 22. At $25 per person, funds raised will be used to purchase new shelving for sections of the library. Much of the current shelving is as old as the building itself, says DeBedenet.

“It’ll give people a chance to look around the library and see some of the things that we’re hoping to do and kind of have a fun night out,” said DeBedenet. “There’s no dress code, but you can dress up if you like.”

Much has changed in the role of public libraries in 50 years as the institutions have transitioned from quiet repositories of knowledge to community hubs offering many types of popular media and access to the Internet.

“People do still come to get books and do research, but a lot of people are coming to use the Internet, to rent movies and also just to take part in some of recreational programs,” she said. “The number of people attending programs has been going up over the past several years, so I think there’s been a shift in what people are looking for. We’re always looking for new ways to bring people into the Library.”

The week of Oct. 16-22 is Ontario Public Library Week and it will be a busy one for Dryden Public Library.

Monday Oct. 17 will offer a Family Movie Night at 6 p.m.,as well as a Pinterest Test Club for Halloween Crafts.

Tuesday Oct. 18 will see a meeting of the local Lego Club and a lego-building contest from 4-5 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. local police officer Denise Szachury will tell her story in a special Dryden Area Anti-Racsim Network/Living Library presentation.

On Friday, Oct. 21 the library will host a Teen Improv Night and Pizza Party from 6-8 p.m. for ages 14+

On Saturday morning, kids can drop off their Teddy Bears for a sleepover and enjoy a story from 10:30 -11:30 a.m.