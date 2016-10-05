Larry (Lawrence) Olsen – April 23, 1939 – September 25, 2016



With heavy we announce the sudden passing of Larry on Sunday, September 25, 2016, at the Dryden Hospital with his family by his side.

Larry was born in Dryden on April 23, 1939 to Ole and Gertrude Olsen, and was a lifelong resident of Vermilion Bay.

He was a hard worker all his life. As a boy he delivered the daily Winnipeg Free Press to dozens of homes in Vermilion Bay. After high school in Dryden he worked as an electrician for Brown and Nolan’s. In 1964 Larry began a career at the Dryden Paper Company, retiring after 28 years as a heavy equipment mechanic. He was also proud of the time he spent working on the construction of hydro-electric dams in Gillam and Long Spruce, Manitoba.

In retirement, Larry remained busy. He loved driving, and his phone would ring when somebody needed a dependable man to run a truck or operate a snow plow. In many storms he would drive late into the night to make the TransCanada highway safer.

Larry was a 16 year veteran of the Vermilion Bay Fire Department, he served on the Town Council, and was a past member of the Kinsmen Club. He was also an untiring volunteer for his church. In fact, was always willing to help any friend or neighbour.

Larry was always happiest surrounded by family and friends, most especially his beloved granddaughters. His favourite spare time activity was fishing, but he was a champion Sudoku fan. He enjoyed doing projects around the house and yard work.

Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years; Rosalie, sons; Ronald of Winnipeg and Jim (Shelia) of Dryden, granddaughters; Ingrid, Emma and Jayme, brother Arnold, sisters-in-law Ollie Kardashinski and Frances (Bill) King, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Alice and Florence, and special nephew Glenn.

A Service for Larry was held September 30 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Vermilion Bay, with cremation following.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.