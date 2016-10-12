John McMillan Cox (Jack) – March 1, 1936 – September 29, 2016



John (Jack) McMillan Cox, at 80 years of age passed away early evening of Thursday, September 29, 2016 at the Dryden Regional Health Centre where he was affectionately cared for by Dr. Adam Moir and the exceptional nursing staff. His loving wife Sandra and devoted children Greg and Kathy were close by his side with soft music playing in the background. In this way Jack’s wife and children witnessed a great man leave them with dignity and love.

There are no words to express the supreme sadness and sense of loss felt by those who loved him the most. Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra; his son Greg (Melanie) and grandsons Daniel and Bradley; his daughter Kathy (Michael) and grandsons Colin (Michelle) and Cameron. Jack is also survived by his brother Jim (Doreen), sister in law, Sheila, brother in-law Louis Sfreddo (Deidra), along with his dear Aunt Morley. There are numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who will sorely miss the presence of this incredible man. Jack was predeceased by mother and father, Jack and Ethel Cox; in-laws Louis and Agatha Sfreddo and his brother Dan Cox and brother in law, Ron Sfreddo. On March 1, 1936, John McMillan arrived as son number three to Jack & Ethel Cox in Shoal Lake Manitoba.

The family eventually relocated to Dryden in 1939. During his youth, Jack demonstrated an avid passion for the outdoors where he successfully mastered fishing, hunting and exploring the great wilderness of Northwestern Ontario sharing his experiences as a young guide. His passion and knowledge have been preserved through his son Greg who enthusiastically shares this cherished legacy with his sons and nephews.

The great outdoors was not all that caught the interest of handsome young Jack. His sights were set on the beautiful and sophisticated Sandra Sfreddo. Their narrative started in high school and continued for more than 60 years, a lifelong story filled with love and diverse experiences. Jack and Sandra married in 1957 spending the next 17 years in Dryden as young newlyweds, socializing with friends and forming the fabric of a tight knit family. Jack pursued a career in accounting, advancing his education and working hard to support his family without losing sight of the important role he played as a husband and father. Introducing his family to the joys of camping, fishing, boating, and skiing in the winter months took family time to a fun and active level. Jack was involved in many community activities including golf and curling as well as Toastmasters. His charismatic personality, wit, incredible sense of humour and athleticism garnered him many admirers. After attaining his CMA designation, the move was on ….. Opportunities abounded within the pulp and paper industry resulting in family moves to Kenora Ontario, then to Fort Frances Ontario and Newcastle New Brunswick. With Sandra and his children Greg and Kathy by his side, friendships and professional relationships were cultivated and nurtured. As the kids moved on, Jack & Sandra followed a different path in 1980 landing in Calgary Alberta for an 8 year period where Jack worked as a Professional Management Accountant in the manufacturing field of business for the oil industry, eventually returning to Fort Frances Ontario to take on the CFO position at Family and Children Services.

Significant health issues for Jack commenced in 1993 whereby life took on a different path. His perseverance and strong support from Sandra carried them through some struggles though they continued to enjoy a number of satisfying years with family and friends. Jack and Sandra enjoyed a number of winters with several good friends in the warmth and sunshine of Arizona where Jack was crowned shuffleboard king. Grandsons came onto the scene bringing extreme joy to Jack’s life. He was devoted to spending time with all 4 grandsons and proudly participated in and witnessed their journey to exceptional young men. Jack and Sandra made their way back home to Dryden in 1998 picking up where they had left off with many lifelong friends. Jack enjoyed golfing, shuffling at the Go Getters and his morning coffee outings with the guys.

A Memorial Funeral Mass for Jack Cox was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dryden Ontario on Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 11:00 am with Father Alan Campeau officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dryden Hospital Foundation supporting the community of Dryden and the people who unrelentingly provide care and service through the Stevens Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 412, Dryden, ON P8N 2Z1