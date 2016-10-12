Ice Dogs take down undefeated North Stars

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs were in Thunder Bay on Wednesday October 6 to take on the undefeated Thunder Bay North Stars.

Heading into the game the North Stars had a perfect five game, ten point record and sat in fourth place in the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings.

The Ice Dogs leading goal scorer Eric Stout got his team on the board five minutes into the game on the power play off an assist from Braedyn Aubin and Jacen Bracko.

Just over five minutes later captain Derek McPhail got his second of the season also off an Aubin assist.

In the second period a high-sticking double minor to Trey Palmero allowed Ryan Walsh and the North Stars to get on the board. Before the period was over Stout added another goal to put the Ice Dogs up 3-1 after forty minutes.

The North Stars would not go down without a fight and Brandon Thrower got one past Taylor Unruh five minutes into the third frame.

With time ticking down Nicholas Nigro managed to tie the game and force extra time to keep the North Stars streak alive.

4:38 into extra time that would see no penalties Nic Noseworthy got the winning goal, and his first of the season, from an assist from Cory Dennis.

With an added point for overtime the Thunder Bay North Stars currently sit in the front of the SIJHL standings with 11 points.

Dryden outshot Thunder Bay 43-36.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs will be back at home next weekend for a pair of games against the Thief River Falls Norskies; puck drop for both games is 7:30 p.m.