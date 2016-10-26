Henry (Harry) William Stark – November 18, 1923 – October 19, 2016

In loving memory of Harry Stark, age 92, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Harry was born on November 18, 1923 in Fort William, Ontario to Agnes and Percy Stark. He proudly served his country in the Royal Canadian Navy 8 years and was a proud Canadian Legion member for 71 years. On returning from the war, he worked in a bush camp where he met the love of his life, Mary Fairall, a camp cookie. They were married in August 1949 and were happily together for 64 years.

Harry was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Mary, his eldest grandson Kevin Kupper and by his brother Ron. He is survived by: his 3 children; Beverly Kupper (George) of Waldhof, ON, Brian Stark (Jackie) of Ancaster, ON, and Carol-Ann Cataldo (Nello) of Victoria, BC, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry had 3 loves; his family, food and sports. He coached baseball in his younger years and continued to enjoy spending time with Brian and his grandsons at Blue Jay games. He built skating rinks for his children, later his grandchildren, and many happy hours were spent outside. He also liked to attend the Ice Dog games in Dryden.

Living in Thunder Bay, he was active as a hockey time-keeper at the Fort William Gardens. After retirement from Canada Manpower, he and Mary moved to Vermilion Bay, ON, where they resided until Mary’s passing. He has since resided with his daughter Bev in Waldhof. Poppy, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed his past winters in Arizona, Florida and Victoria with his children. Poppy always had snacks for his grand-dogs and a truck full of treats for all the dogs in town.

Harry was proudly affiliated with the Masons for 67 years. Poppy attended all the luncheons in the area, enjoying fish fries, turkey dinners and breakfasts. He was a generous man who supported all local endeavours, especially those involving children’s activities. His infectious laugh could be easily heard throughout a crowded room.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 23, 2016 at the Dryden Community Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. A celebration of Poppy’s life will be held on Monday, October 24, 2016 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’sAnglican Church with Father Dick Kennedy officiating. Interment will be in the Waldhof Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dryden Food Bank or Second Chance Pet Network through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden, ON, P8N 2X3.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net Subject heading: Stark