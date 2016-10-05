GM Ice Dogs split weekend at home



By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs hosted the Thunder Bay North Stars and the English River Miners this weekend at the Memorial Arena.

Friday night the North Stars handed the Ice Dogs their first defeat by a score of 5-3.

Braeden Allkins got them on the board just under four minutes into the game on an unassisted power play goal and his second of the season.

Thunder Bay would dominate the rest of the frame with three separate markers from Nicholas Nigro, Brad Arabia and Tyler Minoletti.

The second period saw each team battling hard and the defense on both teams showing their skills as the period went scoreless.

Ryan Walsh found the back of the net on a power play in the third period for the North Stars to get up 4-1.

Dryden regrouped for two quick goals from Eric Stout and Jacen Bracko but it wasn’t enough to escape the shooting Stars who earned another from Jesse Talakoski to finish off the night.

Dryden outshot Thunder Bay 36-27 on the night.

Saturday night Tristan Knott found the back of the net first on the power play for his first of the season. Bracko added another at full strength before Stout added another power play goal, both goals on assists from Braedyn Aubin.

Less than a minute into the third period, and short handed from a tripping penalty at the end of the first, Dryden GM Ice Dogs captain Derek McPhail scored his first of the season to put the Dogs up 4-0.

It would not be until the second half of the frame that English River’s Cameron Novak got his team on the board. Dryden’s hometown boy Trey Palmero responded before the end of the period for his first goal of the season and a score of 5-1.

The Miners came out hard early in the third taking advantage of their power play to add goals from Ryder Prue and Trevor Pereverzoff.

Cory Dennis and Allkins each grabbed one more for the Ice Dogs to finish another high scoring night 7-3. It was also a high shooting night; the Dogs outshot the Miners 47-46.

The 2016/17 season is already looking different from previous years; The Thunder Bay North Stars are undefeated after five games and last year’s champion Fort Frances Lakers are winless.

Your Dryden GM Ice Dogs are in Thunder Bay on Wednesday night to take on the undefeated North Stars.