Food bank ramping up for Christmas season

By Michael Christianson

Thanksgiving gives everyone time to reflect and be thankful for what they have. It is also a great opportunity to give back and help out those who are less fortunate. At the Dryden Food Bank they are giving and helping all year round.

Thanksgiving is just the start of the busy season at the food bank but they have been very fortunate so far this year with donations from local grocers such as Wal- Mart and Safeway. Wal-Mart is now providing bread, which is baked fresh in the store. Safeway has stepped up with their food drive matching donations and several churches and schools also help to support the food bank.

Food bank manager Keith Grant says they have also received over a ton of potatoes and other fresh produce from local farmers.

“The fall things pick up you know, Thanksgiving, people are thankful for what they have and so they think of expressing that by helping others and so we normally have a number of food drives that kick in in September and school starts up again and they’re doing class food drives,” said Grant. “It’s October already and usually around mid-November people are thinking of Christmas and we get food drives happening. About one third of our whole year’s supply both financial and food comes in around November, December and even into January a bit and so that’s an important time of year and we’re looking forward to that.”

The Dryden Food Bank also accepts cash donations which they can stretch farther because of the deals and generosity they receive from local retailers.