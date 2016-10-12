Ending stigma around mental illness

By Michael Christianson

Last week was Mental Illness Awareness Week in Canada. The message of the week this year was ‘Spreading awareness, reducing stigma.’ One of the major initiatives this year was the Faces of Mental Illness campaign which featured stories of Canadians living in recovery from mental illness in an effort to raise awareness and end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Nancy Daly-Fulton is an educator with the Canadian Mental Health Association and she says that stigma often prevents peoples from seeking help.

“People who have mental illness often say that the stigma associated with having mental illness is often times harder to deal with then the symptoms of the illness themselves because the stigma is what sets them apart from others; the feelings of shame, they’re blamed for their illness, a sense of hopelessness, distress,” said Daley-Fulton. “I don’t think anyone deserves to be ashamed of who they are and illness should be treated as illness regardless of what part of your body is affected.”

One in five adult Canadians will suffer from a mental illness in their lives but still the stigma around mental health remains in our society. The campaign is hoping that people sharing their stories and their own journey’s will empower others to talk about their own situations.

Bonnie Tourond is a counsellor at the Dryden Regional Health Centre and she sees first hand the struggles those suffering from mental illness face on a daily basis. She also knows that they are just like you and me; we all struggle with feelings of stress or anxiety and sometimes we need to ask for help before we can move forward.

“People who are touched by mental illness have a flavour, and when you talk about it, you realize that we all have that flavour, and so we’re not alone in that but sometimes it’s not until we talk about it that we recognize it,” said Tourond. “So when we talk about it we’re helping other people to talk about it.”