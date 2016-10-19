Eagles tear down Tec Voc 51-7



Submitted by Geoff Zilkalns

Continuing a strong campaign in all three phases of football, the Dryden Eagles improved to 6 and 0 on the year after a 51-7 victory over Tec Voc. On a beautiful fall day, the defence keyed scoring chances early and often as they created three Hornet fumbles and Thomas Moline intercepted three Tec passes. The top scoring offence in the division proceeded to take advantage.

The Dryden attack was again a balanced effort as five different Eagles reached the endzone highlighted by Moline’s interception return for a 72 yard major and Liam Wrolstad’s 80 yard dash. Wrolstad scored two other times and Cale Oberg continued his strong year kicking with a 27 yard field goal to go with his conversions.

Tec displayed grit in the match as they competed hard throughout and played a physical style that challenged Dryden tacklers. When the Hornets crossed the goal line with six minutes remaining it marked the first points the Blue and Gold had surrendered on Harry McMaster Field this year.

Dryden will look to chase other team and individual benchmarks in the weeks ahead. The team is on pace for their best points per game and QB Jarett Hicks is one touchdown pass from Jacob Calvert’s mark of 8 in a year. Joel Ottertail is only two sacks behind the top season while Liam Wrolstad and Hicks are both within striking distance of Brock Moore-Bunney’s 109 points scored in 2002. These challenges and more require team effort and all seem committed to putting in the work to erase the disappointment of last year’s semi-final defeat.

The regular season ends Friday Oct 21st with the first place Eagles heading south to face the Muskies of Fort Frances. The border team has struggled in 2016 but will likely rise to play some inspired football as the rivalry between the two units has a great tradition. The week following will mark the first playoff game to be hosted in Dryden since joining the WHSFL, the opponent and exact date are yet to be confirmed.