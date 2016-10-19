Dryden GM Ice Dogs continue winning streak

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs hosted the SIJHL’s newest team the Thief River Falls Norskies for a pair of games on the weekend.

Friday night was all Ice Dogs as Garrett Graham got his first of the year to get his team on the board. Minutes later Jacen Bracko found the back of the net after a short handed charge down ice. Alec Daman would respond 20 seconds later to get the Norskies back into the game.

Two quick goals from Braedyn Aubin and Cory Dennis put the Ice Dogs up 4-1 and ended goaltender Sam Novak’s night, he was replaced by Ryan Buttazzoni.

A minute five into the second period and Bracko added another to his night off an assist from Derek McPhail and Eric Stout.

Connor Bowey added another for Thief River in the second but Nic Noseworthy answered back leaving the game at 6-2 after forty minutes.

The third period sealed an Ice Dogs victory with two more goals, one from Stout and the other from Bracko to complete his hat trick.

“Getting a hat trick is great; on the second goal it was really a line effort as I just drove to the net and McPhail shot it on net and I picked up the rebound,” said Bracko after the game. “The other two goals were more one on one but the other players helped create the space and the passes to get me the puck.”

Saturday night saw a closer game with Thief River Falls starting Buttazzoni in net.

Near the end of the first period saw the first goal of the night compliments of Bracko, his ninth of the year.

Eric Stout scored 42 seconds into the second period for the loan marker of that frame to put the Dogs up 2-0 after forty.

2:24 into the third period saw 16 year old Sam Marit record his first as an Ice Dog unassisted.

Thief River Falls came back with two quick goals, one coming on a power play, to bring them within one. Noseworthy would score on a power play before the Norskies did the same. With the game sitting at 4-3 Aubin got his third of the year at 17:32 to solidify a Dryden GM Ice Dogs win.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs are back at home on Friday Oct. 21 to take on the English River Miners. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.