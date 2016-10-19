Dryden Fire Service names new Deputy Fire Chief

By Michael Christianson

A busy week for the Dryden Fire Service doesn’t always mean putting out fires.

Last week the DFS named their new Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Murrell. Murrell will take on the position after the retirement of Cam McMillian. Murrell has over a decade of experience with the Dryden Fire Service.

“Ryan Murrell was selected to be our new deputy fire chief from quite a large list of candidates we had,” said Fire Chief Ken Kurz. “Ryan has been a volunteer fire fighter and a captain for years with the Dryden Fire Service so Ryan has certainly done a lot of training in the past and we look forward to him being in this role. He’s certainly energetic and looking forward to his job and it’s mostly in the training field with the firefighters responding the emergencies and maintaining all the equipment and public safety events and enforcement.”

Last week was also Fire Prevention Week, which gave the opportunity for DFS to host their annual open house. The event was well attended by the community who had a chance to meet and see demonstrations from members of Dryden Police, Northwest EMS, Ministry of Natural Resources, the office of the Fire Marshal and Red Cross.

This year’s theme was once again related to smoke alarms; the ‘don’t wait, check the date!’ campaign urges everyone to replace their smoke alarms at least every 10 years.

A new inflatable fire prevention resource was also on display during the open house for children to run around in and learn from.

“It’s coming out and meeting the volunteer firefighters and the new education tool that you can see massively taking up half the fire hall is the new fire safety house that all the fire departments in the Kenora district went together on,” said Kurz. “That project has been ongoing for years to get something like that that can travel to each community and the schools.”

The inflatable fire safety house will be in three schools this week teaching fire prevention to 500 students each day.