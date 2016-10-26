Dryden Eagles cap off undefeated regular season in 57-0 win over Muskies

Submitted by Geoff Zilkalns

Never before had the DHS Eagles footballers completed a regular season undefeated, on Friday the 67th edition of the team managed the feat after a 57-0 victory over the Fort Frances Muskies.

Facing and undermanned but determined opponent, the Eagles marched their opening possession down the field to score on a 50 yard run by Jarett Hicks. Before the first frame was over Hicks would find Aiden Bibeau for a 30 yard major through the air and catch Carter Armstrong’s first career TD pass as well. On Bibeau’s touchdown kicker Cale Oberg would tie the Currie Division record for most P.A.T.s with his 30th of the season. Oberg would then add five to hold the record himself. While Oberg’s name will be listed on the website, the record is certainly a team effort.

The Muskie players displayed grit and character as they continued to battle, many playing on both sides of the ball. The attack was mainly through the air and some yardage was gained but pressure by the Eagle D-Line thwarted any sustained drives and safety Thomas Moline lurked deep. Moline had a strong day as he intercepted his division leading seventh pass of season and returned two punts for touchdowns. Fellow defensive back Randy Russell took a Muskie punt 63 yards for a score himself as part of a stellar day for coach Brian Realini’s DHS special teams.

Dryden’s passing attack also had its best day of the season as the two quarterbacks combined to throw for 3 touchdowns and a season best 229 yards. Running back Liam Wrolstad was pivotal as he hauled in 3 balls for 117 yards and a score. Wrolstad finished the regular season with a team leading sixteen touchdowns.

As positive as September and October have been for the Blue and Gold, the challenges that lie ahead are exciting. The WHSFL format requires three wins to claim the title and the teams Dryden will be battling include three from the AA Vidruk Division. After a last second loss in the semi-final in 2015 the Eagles know that to hold a trophy on November 9th they will have to be focused each week.

In the first playoff game held at Harry McMaster Field since joining the Winnipeg loop Dryden will welcome the Neelin Spartans of Brandon. Neelin boasts the division’s most prolific passing attack and sports a 5-1 record. The game is scheduled for 3pm on Friday Oct 28th. Make an effort to see this unique group of Eagles in their final game on home soil.