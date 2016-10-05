DPS Chief Palson awarded Order of Merit

By Michael Christianson

Dryden’s chief of police was in Ottawa last month to receive one of the countries highest honours.

Palson was invited to Rideau Hall to be appointed to the national Officers Order of Merit.

Palson received the award for his work in First Nations policing which he did before arriving in Dryden which included work with the Dakota Ojibway Police Service as well as positions such as President of the First Nations Chiefs of Police Association, Board of Directors on the Canadian Association of Police Chiefs and Co-Chair of the Canadian Association of Police Chiefs Policing with First Nations, Métis and Inuit Peoples Committee.

Palson says the award is quite an honour and he enjoyed his time seeing other officers receive their awards

“It was a good group, there were several other police chiefs that I work with closely in the province now,” said Palson. “We had a police chief from St. Thomas and North Bay that were all getting inducted into the Order of Merit and even the commissioner of the OPP Vince Hawkes was there getting advanced in the Order, there are three levels, there is the member level which is most common then the officer level which I was inducted into and then the top level is the commanders level which is what commissioner Hawkes was getting advanced in. So, it’s good to stay connected and like I said with my experience with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police a significant percentage I have interacted with and knew from committee works so it was a good day.”