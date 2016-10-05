Doan draws a crowd – Missouri quilter harnessed the power of Internet video tutorials



By Amanda Wheatley

Jenny Doan from the Missouri Star Quilt Company made her Dryden debut at the Centre on Saturday. The event, organized by Fabric Fusion, brought in quilters from around Northwestern Ontario and International Falls.

Doan is famous in the quilting world for her popular YouTube series that began almost eight years ago. Taking advantage of the digital world, Doan uses her videos to help other sewers prepare quilts using pre-cut fabrics. She is now one of the largest sellers of pre-cut fabrics in the world.

Her YouTube series was born through the help of her children, who guided Doan through the digital age. As a result she now has over 88 million views and is one of the most recognizable names in quilting.

“Everything I do is quick and easy, and people know that,” Doan said, explaining how her tutorials became so popular. She uses simple math and geometry to show quilters how to put together patterns using pre-cut fabrics. “Every ten tutorials we put out a magazine, like a coffee table book, which is nice because the patterns don’t go away.”

Doan admits that without YouTube she probably wouldn’t be near the level of success she has reached now. “There are a lot of women in the industry who have worked their entire lives to be where I am in seven years. And I’m here because of YouTube.”

She saw that the market was there for the taking and used her resources to make her quilting dream a reality. Now, her hometown of Hamilton, Missouri is known as a quilting haven. After buying up two blocks of buildings downtown, Doan helped transform them into thirteen separate fabric shops, each dedicated to it’s own theme. In addition to the shops, there is a quilting retreat centre that draws in crowds from all over Canada and the United States.

Her time in Dryden was spent conducting a tutorial Saturday morning, followed by a presentation in the afternoon. Doan had the audience roaring with laughter and admiration throughout the talk. With a personable approach and a good round of theatrics she helped explain her methods of success and inspire a room full of quilters.