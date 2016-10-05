Carter Brent Nelson – June 14, 1945 – September 25, 2016



With his family at his side, Carter Brent Nelson passed away at home on Sunday, September 25, 2016 at the age of 71.

Carter is survived by his wife Carolyn Eliza (Dickie) of 52 years. His children, Nevin (Fran), Nichole (Kevin) and Karla (Blake), his grandchildren Scott, Danielle (Riley), Ryan (Cassidy), Russell, Cara, Leah, Kennedy, Mitchell and Shelby.

Carter was predeceased by his father M. Russell Nelson in 2004, his mother Fern Irma (Milton) Nelson in 2010 and his brother-in-law George Scovil in 1990.

Carter was born in 1945 in Lower Cape, Albert County, New Brunswick. He had four siblings: Merrill, Eric, Gail and Garth.

Carter’s greatest love was for his family and for his work. He was also a freemason and a member of Kenora’s Pequonga Lodge #414, with his mother lodge being Zion Lodge #21. He was also a member of the Sussex, NB Royal Arch Chapter #9 and the Ivanhoe Preceptory #36 in Petitcodiac, NB.

Carter was very politically minded and was a member of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Ontario PC Party.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 27 from 7pm-9pm at the Vermilion Bay Lion’s Hall. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 28 at 11:00am at the Vermilion Bay Lion’s Hall. A Masonic service and interment to follow in Kenora.

Donations can be made to the Dryden Oncology Department through Brown Funeral Home.

