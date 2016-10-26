Born from Mommy’s heart – Living Library presenter Szachury speaks on the joys and trials of life in a blended race family

By Amanda Wheatley

Denise Szachury told a heartwarming family story on Thursday October 20 at the second Living Library event of the year. Szachury spoke of her experience with adoption and having a mixed-race child.

During the anti-racism speaking series, Szachury took the opportunity to show the community how wonderful it can be to have a blended family. Szachury and her husband, Dennis Desjardins, had their first child naturally, before adopting their second.

The crowd listened attentively as Szachury explained how they went through the adoption process with Child and Family Services. When Kobie came into their lives it was an open adoption. She was a newborn child in Winnipeg and happened to be half Jamaican, half Caucasian.

Though it seems their experience has been mostly positive, Szachury said there are still some who will ask why they would want a child of another race. “I was taken aback that someone would come out and have a comment like that,” Szachury said. To her, Kobie is their daughter, a baby who needed them and in turn helped bring their family even closer together.

The family has a saying they use to help both daughters know they are loved. Rowen, their oldest daughter, was born from mommy’s tummy, while Kobie was born from mommy’s heart. It is a warm sentiment that shows how committed the family is in creating an environment of love and honesty.

The Dryden Area Anti-Racism Network hosts the Living Library series at the Public Library. To celebrate Ontario Public Library Week they presented CEO Dayna DeBenedet with a donation of four new books. The next Living Library event will take place in November.