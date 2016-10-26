Arena fundraising needs support in online voting campaign

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden Recreation Extension and Modification (DREAM) committee is hoping you will go online and get out the vote.

“We’ve applied for a couple of grants, but this is a recent one, which is the Aviva community fund. We got accepted but now we have to qualify for the next stage which is the top 30 projects get to the next stage but you have to qualify by vote. So we need people to go online and vote for us so we can make it to the next step,” said committee co-chair Janice Radburn.

Everyone with access to the Internet is encouraged to go to the Aviva Community Fund webpage where they will have to register using an email address and creating a password. Once completed a confirmation email will be sent to the address that you registered with a link back to the page.

Once you are all registered you can cast up to 18 votes for any project on the page. DREAM can be found by going to the search bar on the community fund page and typing in Dryden; you may cast all of your votes for any one project.

So far the outpour of support and votes has been great but DREAM is hoping for more votes before the October 28 deadline.

“We’re just asking for the community support,” said Radburn. “The Dryden arena is the center of our community and it does reflect in the winter on our businesses when it comes to hotels and restaurants and businesses it does bring money into our community.”

For more information visit the DREAM facebook page.

A direct link to the Memorial Arena voting page can be found at https://www.avivacommunityfund.org/voting/project/view/16-384