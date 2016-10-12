Dr. Aubrey Lawrence (Larry) Travis – November 29, 1927 – October 2, 2016



Peacefully with family at his side at Riverview Health Centre.

Larry is predeceased by his wife Marjorie (nee Ogden) in 2001, his parents Sam (Red) and Gwen (nee Erlindson) Travis, his sister Velma McIntyre, his daughter in law Cheryl Travis, grandson in law Jody Wills and his grandson Connor Leib.

He is survived by his brother Dr. Jim Travis of Athen, Georgia (Freida) his three children, Daral, Dawn Pincock (Don), and Jamie Leib (Rob); his grandchildren Lee-ann Wills, Kim Travis (Dustyn), Dr. Rob Pincock (Liette), Jori Pincock (Kyle), Brenden Leib and Jorden Leib and his great grandchildren Amy Wills, Abby Wills and Kacy Coursolle.

Larry grew up in Winnipeg’s west end on Simcoe Street. He attended Greenway Elementary, General Wolfe and Gordon Bell schools. From an early age, Larry was an enthusiastic participant in many sports and often reminisced about the Gordon Bell rugby (football) team. However, his passion for hockey led him down a path from playing locally for the West End Orioles, the Winnipeg Rangers and The Winnipeg Black Hawks to 1947 when he was invited to training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs. At the end of the camp he indicated his desire to return to Winnipeg to complete his pre med program at the University of Manitoba. The Leafs immediately assigned him to Eddie Shore and the Springfield Americans. He attended their training camp in Regina the next year. To this day Larry maintained that his finest coaching occurred under Eddie Shore. He was sent to the Oakland Oaks where he played for a year and then to the Fort Worth Rangers. From there he went to Cape Breton and played for the Sydney Millionaires and then to Charlottetown PEI where he played four years for the Charlottetown Islanders. Between practices and games Larry somehow managed to continue his pre med courses at Prince of Wales College.

In 1953 Larry made a tough choice and decided to retire from hockey and pursue his interest in medicine. He requested and received his amateur status back from Con Smythe and Eddie Shore which allowed him to play university level hockey.

He was accepted into the Faculty of Medicine at Dalhousie University, Halifax in 1953 and graduated in1958.

While working a summer job as an office boy at the Canadian Wheat Board in Winnipeg Larry met a cute young telephone operator, Marjorie Ogden. They became an “item” very quickly and were married in January 18, 1947.

Daral arrived in December, 1947 and he and Marge resided with her parents while Larry was off on the “hockey trail”. Marge and Daral moved to Halifax in 1953 and in 1956 Dawn appeared. While at Dalhousie Larry met his lifelong friend and colleague John Potts. Upon graduating in 1958 both Larry and John accepted positions in Dryden Ontario although in different clinics.

Larry’s practice flourished in Dryden and he and Marge became very involved in the community. Jamie burst onto the scene in 1960. Larry stilled played hockey with the senior AA Dryden Rockets of the M-OHL from 1958-1962.

Outdoor pursuits including hunting, fishing and “survival weekends”, close friends and colleagues and the practice of medicine were the highlights of Larry’s life in Dryden. While he lectured his patients to quit smoking, Larry’s pipe was as close at hand as his stethoscope.

In 1980 Larry was recruited to the US and he, Marge and Jamie moved to Van Buren Arkansas. Here he practiced with Holt Krock Clinic and then the Sparks Health System in the Pointer Trail Family Practice.

During his 21 years in Arkansas, Larry cultivated many close friendships, fined tuned his golf skills, and enjoyed year round gardening. He was named Family Physician of the Year twice and became a life member of the Arkansas Medical Association and the American Medical Association. Hey dad, medicine was the right choice!

Marge passed away suddenly in 2001, and Larry retired from his practice there and returned to Winnipeg to be closer to family. He continued to practice medicine, working in the clinics of Dr. Craig Hildahl until late 2010 when he retired. Craig became a good friend and colleague and Larry mourned his passing. Larry became a life time member of the Canadian Medical Association.

Larry moved to the Canoe Club Residence in 2011. He enjoyed the company of the many new friends and acquaintances he made there and didn’t mind providing medical advice when asked for his opinion. Occasionally he considered “hanging his shingle” within the Canoe Club.

In 2014, after some troubling health issues, Larry moved to Riverview Health Centre where he resided until his passing. While at Riverview Larry was fortunate to make some new friends who quickly became known as the happy hour gang. He especially enjoyed the quick wit and sense of humour of Kim Zayac. Larry still loved to get out for his pipe, a walk around the neighbourhood and have his daily scotch.

He formed a special relationship with Joan Vandal, his major care companion, and we thank her for her advocacy, kindness and caring.

We would like to thank all the doctors (Dr. Craig Hidahl, Dr. Keddy Grant, Dr. Junnaid, Dr. April Boyd) who cared for him so well over the years.

Our thanks to Mila, Patricia and the staff at Riverview; to Amanda Reimer, Jason Matthes and especially to all the companions who made sure his needs were met.

We invite you to join the family in a celebration of Larry’s life on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 2:00pm at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home 4000 Portage Ave. Winnipeg, MB.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to The Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame and Museum (145 Pacific Ave. Wpg, MB) or Doctors Without Borders.

