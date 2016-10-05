Unbeaten DHS Eagles down DMCI Maroons 38-0

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden High School’s Eagle Football program find themselves sitting pretty atop the Winnipeg High School Football League’s Andy Currie ‘A’ Division following a 38-0 smothering of Winnipeg’s Daniel McIntyre Maroons, Friday.

It was a second straight defensive coup on the part of the Eagles who shut down the Beaver Brae Broncos 50-0 in front of a Homecoming crowd, Sept. 23.

Quarterback Jarett Hicks logged the first three Eagle touchdowns. Gunnar Anderson caught a ball for a 32 yard touchdown effort, while Carter Armstrong added two majors on the ground.

With 10 touchdowns on the season Hicks is currently second in the division in rushing with 527 yards.

Defensively Gus Brosseau and Thomas Moline intercepted Daniel Mac passes and Joel Ottertail and Anderson led the team in tackles.

All players earned were tested with game action which should build the depth of the team.

The Eagles face a difficult test this coming week on the road in Winnipeg as they take on the Kildonan East Collegiate Reivers — a team Eagles head coach Geoff Zilkalns sums up as, ‘dangerous’.