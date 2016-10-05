2016 Holiday Handcrafters’ Market

By Amanda Wheatley

The 2016 Holiday Handcrafter’s Market took place at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course on Friday and Saturday. Local crafters from around the area took over the space to showcase their hard work. The Dryden Regional Arts Council organized the 39th annual event.

Friday evening drew a large crowd of locals, hoping to pick up a gift or two. Easily, one of the most popular booths was the Northbound Moose Company, sellers of gourmet popcorn and confectionary. Owner, Don Marion, has been working at establishing his business over the past year and was excited to be at the market.

From woodworking, knitting, jewelry, and jams there was an excellent selection of handmade items available. Dryden’s own Jessica Kuvell and Tomiko Hoshizaki have taken on crafting part-time with their shop P8N Designs. They hope to find success with their hand painted paddles, cards, and other items.

With another year in the books, the Dryden Regional Arts Council was able to collect a large pool of donations for the food bank in the place of admissions. They hope to continue this success with next year’s 40th anniversary.