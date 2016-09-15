Winds of change for local restaurant

By Michael Christianson

The Western Winds restaurant is set to breathe new life at their new location at 43 Duke Street with their re-opening on Sept. 22.

It has been a long road back for the Western Winds team ever since a fire on Christmas Day destroyed their former location at 30 Queen Street.

“It was devastating, losing a house, a restaurant, everything. It’s been hard, I guess we’ll never get over it; it’s hard to explain,” said Chantal Lavergne. “But buying this place and renovating it and opening again Western Winds, I mean, it’s everything to us.”

The team moved into their new location on March 25 and have been renovating ever since. Lavergne says the renovating process has helped them to recover from the previous loss and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Lavergne says it will be business as usual at the new location, the same great food and the same business hours. You can check out their menu on their facebook page.

Dryden’s Chief Building Official Bob Cunningham has seen the change to the building first hand and thinks it will be good for the community.

“It’s a nice development from what used to be there,” said Cunningham. “They’ve spent a lot of time and effort in developing the restaurant and it’s coming along quite nice. My last inspection it looked really great, good lay out and it will be another nice attribute for the municipality to have another restaurant in town to go to.”