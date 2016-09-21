Verna Gagnon – June 19, 1932 – August 31, 2016

In loving memory of Verna Marilyn Gagnon, age 84 years, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 31st, 2016 in the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Verna is survived by her daughters Arlene Burke (Wesley Webb), Sheila (Jack) Phelan, step-daughter Barb Pearson, five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, brother Ed Morton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. Verna was predeceased by her parents, her sons Brian and Kevin and her sister Louise.

Verna was born in Dryden on June 19, 1932, one of three children born to Harold and LiI Morton. She grew up in this community and attended school to Grade 12. Verna met and married Stan Knapton and they raised four children— Brian, Arlene, Kevin and Sheila. She worked at Bell Telephone as an operator, at Husky Restaurant until moving to Kenora to further her education in taking a business course after which Verna worked for Bank of Montreal and later the Husky in Kenora. While still in Kenora Verna married Joe Gagnon in 1976. Later she moved back to Dryden where she has resided ever since.

Verna loved her cats, Charlie and Sandy which had been brought from Kenora. She also loved to knit, crochet, do puzzles (crossword and Sudoku), loved reading, certain TV shows, baking and cooking—her family remembers her delicious pies and, of course, her grandchildren and great grandchildren were especially close to her heart.

Verna had been a very hard worker, very easy going—she didn’t want to be a bother to anyone—also very private. She was a positive person who always saw the glass half full. One of Verna’s favorite times was having her hair done. Life became difficult for Verna especially this last little while but she still didn’t want to be a bother to anyone and she faced each day with courage and dignity.

