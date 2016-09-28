Stout a stand out in Ice Dog’s openers

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs opened their season with a pair of games last weekend at the Memorial Area. The Dogs donned new uniforms but brought the same attitude.

Dryden buried the English River Miners on the opening night Friday with three goals in the first period. Jacen Bracko scored the first goal of the season and Eric Stout made his name known with two markers in the first period to put the Ice Dogs up 3-0 and end Miners’ goalie Spencer Eschyschyn’s night after thirteen minutes of ice time. He would be replaced by Michael Lenko in net.

Less than a minute into the second period English River put some fear into the home team with a goal by Trevor Pereverzoff.

Not to be outdone, Stout found the back of the net for the hat trick seven minutes later. Dwayne Auger would add one more for the Miners before the second frame wrapped up leaving the game at 4-2.

In the third period Dryden would add some new goal scorers with Cory Dennis and Woody Galbraith getting on the board. Stout would add another to his game in the third frame and Jamie Driedger of the Miners added one more before the game was over for a final score of 7-3. Dryden outshot the Miners 35-22.

With four goals on the night Stout considered the game a success but insisted they could have got more shots. He praised his team and his line mates for a successful opening

“I thought I did pretty good. I got four goals, my line mates have a lot of credit for that, they found me on the backdoor quite a bit,” said Stout.

The next night the Dryden GM Ice Dogs welcomed the SIJHL’s newest team the Thief River Falls Norskies; their reception was very similar to the previous night.

The Dogs outplayed the Norskies in the opening frame to a tune of 14 shots against the Norskies’ six shots but the first period remained scoreless.

Dryden opened the flood gates in the second period with a goal from Bracko followed closely by markers from Zac Shlitt and Braedyn Aubin and another by Bracko. Michael Johnson of the Norskies closed out the frame with a goal to put the game at 4-1.

The third period was all special teams for the Dogs as Braeden Allkins and Dennis each grabbed a goal while Stout scored two, all on power plays.

Hometown boy Zack Lugli was dressed as an Ice Dog for the first time and he grew up watching the team; in fact Lugli was in the arena when the Dogs last won the Bill Salonen cup. Hopefully his experience can help them bring home another one this season.

“Definitely a great experience for sure playing in front of the home town crowd,” said Lugli after opening night. “We have the best fans here and it was electric tonight and it’s something to be proud of.”

After a successful opening weekend your Dryden GM Ice Dogs are ranked sixth in The Canadian Junior Hockey League and Stout earned the SIJHL player of the week.

The Dogs will be back at home this weekend for back-to-back games starting Friday against the Thunder Bay North Stars followed by the English River Miners on Saturday. Puck drop for both games is at 7:30 p.m.