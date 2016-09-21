Sandra Gail Smith – September 28, 1954 – September 5, 2016



Our sister Sandy was born in Bracebridge, Ontario, the second child of Beverly and Hugh Smith. She lived on the Muskoka river and when she was old enough she walked the mile and a half to the little one room school with her hair in a ponytail, carrying her Bugs Bunny lunchbox. Sandy lived in Brighton and Kemptville, Ont. and Hudson Heights, Quebec. When the family moved to Kenora, she attended Beaver Brae Secondary School where she graduated in 1972. Sandy worked at the Kenora Veterinary Clinic and moved to Dominica for one year. She lived for a time in Edmonton. Sandy worked in Sioux Narrows for a summer where she met and married Scott Lampkin. She lived in Kentucky for a year and moved to Thunder Bay on her own where she worked various hotel jobs. In 1985 Sandy moved to Savant Lake where she met Don Chabert and the two of them moved to Pickle Lake where she worked as an aviation dispatcher for Kelner and Wasaya Airways and Ministry of Natural Resources fire base. They moved to Dryden in 1997 where Sandy continued to work for the Ministry of Natural Resources. Sandy bought her home on Wabigoon Lake and studied for her Real Estate licence in 2006. She was employed at Austin & Austin Real Estate and achieved top salesperson in 2009. Sandy retired in 2012 to look after her properties, her gardens, her dog Joe, her good friend Lauren and every other person with a legitimate need that she met. Sandy and her dog Joe went through a rigorous training program to become a fully certified Saint John’s Ambulance therapy dog team to earn the privilege of visiting hospitals and nursing homes to cheer people up.

Sandy is succeeded by siblings Toni, Kelly, Neville, Sherry and Kim. She is missed by us all and a small nation of nieces and nephews who also knew Sandy’s generosity.

A Memorial Family and Friends Service to celebrate Sandy’s life will be held at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to St John’s Ambulance – Dog Therapy through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca