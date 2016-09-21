Ruby Mary Jane Crait – 2002 -2016



In loving memory of Ruby Mary Jane Crait, also known as Mary Jane Petiquan, 14 years of age, who passed away on Monday, August 29, 2016 in Wabauskang First Nation.

Mary Jane is predeceased by her father, Preston George Petiquan, her grandmother Doris Moore, Nana Iola Lockyer, and numerous aunts and uncles.

She is survived by mom/grandmother Joanne Petiquan Moore, grandfather Johnny Moore, biological mother Wendy Crait, brothers Jude, Shylo(Destiny), Michael, Mackenzie (Acelynn), Marshall, and dearest sisters Saydie, Brittany and Zoey. Mary Jane will be missed by aunts Kim Moore (Rick), Terri Moore (Mickey), Leanna Riffel (Doug), Dorthy Moore (Tom), uncles Donald E Lockyer, Jason Petiquan (Elly), and Steve Petiquan. Soul sisters, Nikita and Emily, special cousins Cloudy, Autumn, Julie, Jada, Willow, Tommy, Tad, Tia, Johnny, Jose, Easton, Summer, and Savannah. Special niece Charlotte Petiquan, Chief Martine and Council, members of Wabauskang First Nation, and all other close family and friends.

Mary Jane was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 18, 2002. Mary Jane lived with family in Wabauskang First Nation. Mary Jane enjoyed fishing, water sports, walking in the bush, listening to music, making videos, taking selfies, doing her makeup and clothes. She liked scary movies and the Walking Dead. She loved working and volunteering with her community. Mary Jane was very spiritual and enjoyed attending sundance, pow wows and other ceremonies. She shared lots of special time hanging out with Saydie and Nikita doing simple things: walking, talking, and sharing their lives.

The family would like to thank everyone for their generous gifts, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Mary Jane’s life was held at Wabauskang Community Hall on Friday, September 2, 2016 at 1 p.m. with Elder Robert Kelly and Roy Napish officiating. If friends so desire, donations can be made to Second Chance Pet Network or Ear Falls School lunch program.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net, Subject heading: Crait