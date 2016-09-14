Roland Philippe Michaud – November 21, 1924 – August 13th, 2016

Roland Philippe Michaud passed away at the age of 91 years at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on August 13th, 2016.

Roland was born in the small, rural town of Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan on November 21st, 1924 to Dilia and Philip Michaud. He came from a family of 11 siblings which included five brothers and six sisters. He is survived by his sister Eva.

After moving throughout Canada for work, Roland settled in Dryden, Ontario where he enjoyed working for the local pulp and paper mill for 30 years. As a Millwright, he then went on to work for Union 1151 for 14 years until his retirement in 1989. Roland took great pride in his trade and felt this was one of his major accomplishments.

Dryden was also where he met the love of his life, his beautiful wife, Margaret Michaud (Brown). They were married in 1955 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary shortly before her passing in 2005.

Together they enjoyed bowling, picking berries, gardening and camping with family and friends.

During his retirement Roland and Margaret, spent time traveling to such places as Canada’s East and West coasts and Brownsville, Texas.

In 2012 he moved to Ottawa, Ontario to be near family and eventually took up residence at the Prince of Wales Retirement Home. During the last five years Roland’s eyesight deteriorated, however he overcame this obstacle by listening to audio books and radio broadcasts of his favourite baseball team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Roland and Margaret had two natural born children, Joseph and Claudette (both predeceased) and two adopted children, Lucille and Garry. As they reunite, Roland and Margaret will be affectionately remembered and missed by their surviving children, four grandchildren, Dallas, Crystal, Erika (Lucille) and Brandon (Garry) and three great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Aedan and Liam (Crystal) as well as several nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

Roland’s family thanks the caring staff at the Prince of Wales Manor, the Ottawa Heart Institute, the Ottawa Civic Neurological Unit and Capital Funeral Home for their compassion and exemplary service.

A funeral service will be held for Roland at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Dryden Ontario at 12:00 noon on Friday October 14, 2016. Cremation has taken place.

If friends so desire, donations can be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute, the Canadian Institute For The Blind or the Ottawa Civic Hospital Neurological Unit.