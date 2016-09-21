Real men wear aprons? – Dryden Museum exhibit examines history of Freemasonry in Canada



By Chris Marchand

The world’s oldest fraternal organization is the subject of a travelling exhibit now on display at Dryden and District Museum.

Freemasonry: A History Hidden In Plain Sight offers a glimpse inside a tradition of values that will soon celebrate its 300th birthday since the formation of the United Grand Lodge of England in 1717.

Born in the stonemasons guilds of medieval Europe and steeped in the philosophy of the Age of Enlightenment, the characteristically tight-lipped society of men often finds itself the target of conspiracy buffs.

“The element of secrecy in Masonry is complicated in modern times because most of it’s out there to be found on the Internet anyway,” said Golden Star Lodge #484’s Colin McFayden. “Without the background and context you get from being directly involved in Masonry, a lot of that information can be difficult to interpret for anyone who might stumble upon it. Things like passwords and certain handshakes are particularly guarded secrets because this is knowledge that Masons earn, that has been progressively revealed after we’ve demonstrated some commitment and effort towards being a certain type of person to each other, our families and our community. They mark important rites of passage in our lives that we share with each other.”

Dryden Museum curator Leah Gardner says she thinks the mystique surrounding the group could be a good way to get people through the doors.

“When this exhibit first came across my desk I thought is would be a good one because of the mystery that’s kind of been around the Masons. I like to look at history and it’s tied to Christianity in some way — there are those values in it. I always try to bring in something that will attract people who don’t normally visit the museum and that because there’s a very strong presence of Masons in Dryden, that it would be good exhibit to partner on with them.”

Not a religion, yet steeped in the Old Testament as a byproduct of the times from which it emerged, Freemasonry walked a fine line in the 1700s of respecting religious values while advancing the tenets of democratic societies, tolerance, reverence for science and the study of the liberal arts, even the separation of church and state.

To this day mainstream Freemasonry in the UK and North America welcomes all faiths under its fold and requires members to profess a belief in a Supreme Being.

The exhibit features informative panels with impressive examples of Masonic and Shrine regalia and portraits of famous Freemasons.

The exhibit is shored up by various items from Freemasonry’s rich local history in Golden Star Lodge #484 — including historical documents, regalia, portraits of influential local Masons like Alfred Pitt and Thomas Proudfoot and curious implements of the craft with deeper symbolic meanings.

Also on display is local historian Gerrie Noble’s entertaining account of Freemasonry’s introduction to Dryden, which nearly set the Central Hotel ablaze.

The local lodge was chartered in 1908 and constructed its building on the corner of Van Horne Ave. and Princess St. in 1926.

Freemasonry’s high water mark in North America came shortly after WWII, sometimes called The Age of Fraternalism, and numbers have seen a steady decline since. In 2015, there were over 73,000 Masons in Canada — over 40,000 of which reside in Ontario.

McFayden says Golden Star #484 has been bucking the declining membership trend for the past decade as the Craft’s values seem to be striking a chord with the Milennial generation.

The local fraternity stands about 100 members strong with its current lineup of officers all under the age of 40. For more information on Golden Star Lodge #484 see their website at www.goldenstar484.com.

The exhibit opens to the public on Sept. 21.