In loving memory of Raymond Marcel Derosier Sr., 68 years of age, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday August 24, 2016 at the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Ray is predeceased by his parents Napoleon and Mabel Derosier, his siblings Margaret, Hubbly, Tootsie, Marilyn, Frances, Danny and Daniel. He is survived by his soulmate of 30 years Nina Gibson and children Marcie Derosier, Sam Derosier, Sonny Derosier, Harvey Sherrock (Jen), Lloyd LaCroix (Teresa), siblings Adele Finch (Grant), Louise Morin, Thelma Ledoux, Judy Korobanik (Tracey). Ray will be missed by his grandchildren, Kyle Derosier, Emma Derosier, Dakota Derosier and Jordan Pitchenese, Gabe LacSeul, Adam LaCroix, Easton Sherrock and Freya Sherrock. And lastly, all the other children who knew him as “Papa Ray”.

Ray lived with his family on Metis Road in Dinorwic. He enjoyed his family and friends, playing ball with the “Stoners” and the occasional game of hockey. Ray played guitar and would fix any car that got pushed into the yard. His family were #1, his three children were the love of this life. Ray and Nine moved to the Wabigoon Lake Community and he quickly became “Papa Ray”. His grandchildren were his heart, and he welcomed all their friends in as well. Ray was not a traditional man but he lived the Seven Grandfather teachings like no other, he loved all creatures, and his dogs were truly his best friends. He was a rock for so many people and at the same time, he was gentle and kind. All who knew him will never forget his strength, softness, kind heart, love of his family and his ability to make you love him without even trying.

The family would like to thank the First Responders from Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the nursing and ambulance staff at the DRHC for their compassion, patience, and willingness to accommodate the family’s needs.

A funeral service to celebrate Ray’s life was held at the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation Conference Centre on Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 10:00 am. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Second Chance Pet Network, through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden, ON, P8N 2X3.