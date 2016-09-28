Raising awareness for Autism

By Michael Christianson

Dryden held it’s first ‘Walk with me for Autism’ on a rainy Sunday morning but that wouldn’t stop the determined organizers who were happy to finally bring the event to the city.

Elaine Lavoie and Cassandra Matthews are both district representatives for Autism Ontario and they were happy to see so many people from the community come out.

“It’s very exciting,” said Lavoie. “We have attended the autism walk in Thunder Bay in the past and we thought that maybe we should have one in Dryden where we can have local people come and join us where going to Thunder Bay may be a little far for them so it gives them the opportunity to participate and a nice event as well.”

Amanda Anderson was happy to return the favour and make the trek to Dryden from Thunder Bay.

“It’s nice that they’re starting their first one. I’ve been the organizer in Thunder Bay for their ‘Walk With Me for Autism’ for the last three years and the walk has been going on for five years,” said Anderson. “I’m now the chapter president for Thunder Bay district so I thought it was important that we come and support their first annual walk.”

Anderson says the walks in both cities are not meant to fundraise but to raise awareness about autism and the services offered in the communities.

The weather caused the route to be shortened a bit but everyone still had a nice walk in the rain.