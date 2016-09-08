Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Province Activates Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians in City of Dryden

News — 08 September 2016

PRESS RELEASE:

September 7, 2016

Ontario has notified the City of Dryden that it has activated the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program in the community due to recent flooding.

Affected individuals, small businesses, farmers and not-for-profit organizations who have experienced essential property damage or loss as a result of this disaster may be eligible to receive help with expenses. More information and detailed program guidelines are available at ontario.ca/disasterassistance.

Flooding related to sewer backup is not eligible for assistance under Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians, except for applications that meet the criteria under special provisions for low-income households.

Those affected by the flooding may also call toll-free at 1-844-780-8925 for more information about the program.

 

