OPP Sgt. Marty Singleton awarded Order of Merit at Rideau Hall

By Chris Marchand

A Dryden member of the Ontario Provincial Police has become a proud MOM — Member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Sgt. Marty Singleton received the award from His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, at a ceremony at Ottawa’s Rideau Hall, Sept. 16.

“I’m very humbled and honoured, especially with the people who have received it before me,” said Singleton. “This is a national thing. Fifty officers a year receive this accolade and it’s nice to be one of the 50. The Commissioner of the OPP has called me to thank me for the work I’ve done and I really appreciate that.”

The Order of Merit of the Police Forces honours the leadership and exceptional service or distinctive merit displayed by the men and women of the Canadian Police Services, and recognizes their commitment to this country. The primary focus is on exceptional merit, contributions to policing and community development.

Sgt. Singleton’s cool-headed approach to policing often lands him in the most complex and risky of scenarios as a crisis negotiator — most often dealing with First Nations. As the region’s Provincial Liason Team (PLT) co-ordinator, Singleton was involved in resolving or defusing tensions in the 2006 highway blockade near Kenora as well as the years-long dispute between Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), mining company Platinex and the province. In 2010 he negotiated the safe passage of officers out of Pikangikum after an angry mob destroyed the detachment and threatened to burn a residence trailer into which officers had retreated.

Sgt. Singleton has spearheaded several community initiatives aimed at making life better for youth, particularly in remote communities.

His most current initiative involves water safety awareness, specifically the use of life jackets.

One of Singleton’s programs gathered donations of used hockey equipment and winter clothing for use in the north.

Another program, Walking the Path, is designed to help youth appreciate and understand the history, beliefs and traditions of Aboriginal people.

The North of 50 Cops and Kids Project is a week long summer camp for youth with a police officers as camp counselors and mentors and focuses on building self-esteem through fun and traditional activities.