Ontario apples join regional school nutrition program

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) Student Nutrition Program is excited to provide Ontario grown apples for school-based meal and snack programs across the region this fall. The “Fall for Ontario Apples” initiative is funded by a donation from The Grocery Foundation and is being offered in partnership with Cloverbelt Local Food Co-op (CLFC).

“Fall for Ontario Apples” will help to promote increased consumption of locally grown foods in schools and will help students to learn about where their food comes from. “We are excited at the opportunity to connect the schools in the area with local food,” shares Andrea Habinski, Agricultural Coordinator with CLFC. “Purchasing locally allows organizations to support their local business and gives students the chance to get involved with their community. We hope that this is one of the first of many initiatives to come to get local food into our schools!”

Stephanie Cran, Health Promoter at the NWHU, says “We are pleased that 30 schools across the region have chosen to ‘Fall for Ontario Apples’. The Student Nutrition Program works with local communities to provide nutritious, school-based meal and snack programs to students to support healthy growth and development. The health unit encourages programs to provide fresh, locally grown food for students whenever possible. This initiative supports schools to be able to do that.”

When it comes to healthy eating, children will follow our lead. School staff and parents can take an active role to make schools healthier places to learn, work and play by modeling healthy eating, providing healthy food and beverages, and teaching children about the importance of healthy eating.

Sean Monteith, Director of Education for the Keewatin Patricia District School Board, adds, “We are proud to have 15 of our public schools participating in this initiative; providing fresh and local produce to students in our schools is win-win for everyone. We would like to thank the Northwestern Health Unit and the Cloverbelt Local Food Co-op for bringing this initiative to our schools”.