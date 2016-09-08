NWHU survey probing opinions on alcohol in the community

Submitted

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) wants to know more about how people feel about alcohol in the community. We are asking members of the public and the organizations we work with to fill out a short online survey on our website – www.nwhu.on.ca – or join the health unit online discussion panel to share your ideas and input that will help make northwestern Ontario communities healthier.

“Input from our communities and the people we work with is very important to us. The feedback we collect through the survey and online discussion panel will help us to better understand the way that people view, and are influenced by, alcohol in their communities,” shares Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, Medical Office of Health for the NWHU. She continues, “We will use this information in our work as well as in the work we do with other organizations in our communities related to alcohol use.”

The public input survey can be filled out in any of our health unit offices as well as online. Your local health unit office can also help you fill out the survey if you need assistance.

The Talk Public Health: NWHU Online Discussion Panel is an online group made up of people from our region who give their ideas and feedback on issues that affect where they live. This October, we will be asking panelists to make recommendations about public health policies that influence alcohol use in our communities. Anyone living in our region can volunteer to be a part of the discussion panel and panelists will get a small cash honorarium for contributing. For more information, to fill out a survey, or join the discussion panel, please contact your local health unit office or visit our website at www.nwhu.on.ca.