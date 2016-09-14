Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Miners blank Ice Dogs 3-0 in exhibition play

Sports & Recreation — 14 September 2016
Drama in the neutral zone, Braeden Allkins’ forward momentum is interrupted as he meets with an immovable force. Photo by Chris Marchand

The English River Miners rode the 37-save shutout goaltending of Mike Lenko to help them blank the Dryden GM Ice Dogs 3-0 Sunday evening in a penalty-filled Superior International Junior Hockey League exhibition contest at Memorial Arena.

English River opened the scoring 3:05 into the contest as Morgan Scriber connected on an early man advantage opportunity beating Dryden starter Ben Dennis.

Sam Cirone then buried an unassisted marker four and a half minutes later to put the visitors up by two after one period of play.

The power play allowed the Miners to add another in the middle stanza as Jamie Dreidger’s effort eluded Taylor Unruh who had replaced Dennis midway through the contest.

Lenko did the rest for English River as they skated to the road win.

Dennis suffered the loss on the night as he and Unruh faced a combined 36 attempts in defeat.

The Ice Dogs’ preseason continues Saturday, Sept. 17.

