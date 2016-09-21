

In loving memory of May Landon, 81 years of age, who passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, September 9th at the Dryden Regional Health Centre after a long battle with cancer.

May is predeceased by her husband Robert Garneau, parents George Lands and Maggie Pitchenese, her sisters Eva, Nora, Marie and brothers Steve and Edward. She is survived by her brother Stanley and children, her sons Stephen, Clarence, Robert and daughters Lois (Pat) and Sandra (Mike), her grandchildren Amy (Dagan), Michelyn (Justin), Teresa, Robert (Barb) and Scotty (Salena), as well as 16 great grand-children.

May loved spending time with her family. She was not afraid to pick up and travel from town to town, province to province visiting each and every one of them. May was a bit nosey and needed to know how everyone was doing.

May was a traditional woman and she lived an outdoors life. Working at a tourist camp when she was young, she learned to cook some great dishes. She was best known for the bannock and soup, people would come from miles away for her soup, she added wild animal meat. May was a hard worker, picking cones, blueberries, wild rice to make a bit of money. She kept a garden and loved planting flowers, in between her outside duties, May always had a puzzle on the table or a western movie on the TV.

The family would like to thank all the people who came to the hospital in the final days and all the incredible work and comfort that the community members of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake provided during this difficult time, it will not be forgotten. Also, we would like to thank the WLON First Responders and the DRH staff for all that they do for families in need.

A funeral service to celebrate May’s life was held at the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation Conference Center on Tuesday, September 13, at 11:00 am. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Society through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden,